Today's Big Release: Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif's Tiger Zinda Hai, With Loads Of Swag

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif'shit the screens with minor disruption, but this story is not about that., is a sequel to 2012's, and it promises to be Salman Khan's big hit after box office dud, which released earlier this year. Salman Khan returns to the action hero space after 2014's(not counting). Salman Khan plays Indian secret agent Tiger, who is on a mission to save Indian nurses, who have been kidnapped and held hostage in Iraq. Tiger will pack a punch or two and mince goons to pulp. He will outsmart terrorists and those who only want to spread terror and hatred.His partner in all things nice is Zoya (Katrina Kaif), Pakistani spy. Zoya has a message and she wants everyone to understand it - that Tiger and Zoya stand for peace. At the end of Kabir Khan-directed, Tiger and Zoya elope to evade capture by their respective countries, who will not let two spies live together in harmony.Watch the trailer ofSalman Khan has some spectacular action sequences while riding horse or even fighting wolves with his bare hands (the safety of animals was ensured during shoot). Katrina kaif matches Salman Khan's every punch with gusto. She trained with Hollywood action scenes choreographers Tom Struthers and Buster Reeves to master the art of fencing and look convincing while firing from a machine gun. "She keeps on working, working and working. So when you will actually see the action sequences, she has done it like on a different level altogether. She has done most her stuff by herself and kind of risky stuff as well," Salman Khan told NDTV.is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who also madewith Salman. The film's song,is already a hit with Salman and Katrina's fans. "Everyone already knows that both Salman and Katrina have this unspoken sizzling chemistry on screen and what this song does is it exploits it in the most beautiful way," the director told news agency PTI.Are you read to do Salman and Katrina