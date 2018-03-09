Today's Big Release: Renuka Shahane's 3 Storeys Renuka Shahane will return to the big screen after 15 years in 3 Storeys

Anushka Sharma'shas opened the Pandora's Box for thriller films in Bollywood. This week'sandcome with intriguing and eerie plots, which will keep you at the edge of your seat though minus the horror element. First up, Arjun Mukerjee's. The film has generated a lot of interest with the courtesy of some intriguing teasers and trailer, which features Renuka Shahane (welcome back) , Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha and Sharman Joshi.is Renuka Shahane's first film in 15 years and fans of the actress may just be the first ones in the queue buying tickets.The teaser featuring Renuka Shahane, titled The Wait , depicted a story about some missing diamonds and how it are linked to a murder. It shows Renuka Shahane's character waiting for someone to come for years and Pulkit Samrat's character intrigued and inquisitive about why she had to wait for all these years. Is he getting pulled into a dangerous plot by asking too many questions? The answer will be out tomorrow.Watch the trailer ofThe other Bollywood thriller releasing today is, which features Urvashi Rautela with television actors Karan Wahi and Vivan Bhatena. From the trailer, it is apparent that core subject of the Vishal Pandya-directed film is the same as it predecessors - love and betrayal. A love triangle between Urvashi, Karan and Vivan's characters forms the film's plot. The third film releasing today is titledand it stars Taapsee Pannu and Saqib Saleem. The film is romantic comedy about two people, who are poles apart, and how they fall in love and eventually live happily ever after.Which is your pick of the week?