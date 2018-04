Today's Big Release: Ishaan Khatter's Beyond The Clouds

Highlights Beyond The Clouds is directed by Majid Majidi It is Ishaan's first movie in a full-fledged role Ishaan co-stars with Malavika Mohanan in the film

Majid Majidi'shits screens today. The much talked about film by the Iranian filmmaker stars Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter and South actress Malavika Mohanan in the lead roles. Ishaan makes his debut in a full-fledged role with the movie - he previously made a blink-and-miss appearance in Shahid Kapoor's. Majid Majidi'scentres around two orphaned siblings - Tara and Amir, played by Malavika and Ishaan respectively. Beyond The Clouds has already been critically acclaimed after it premiered at the BFI London Film Festival last year. Today, it releases in screens across the world. From the trailer of, this is what the story of the film appears to be: Amir and Tara, who are slum dwellers of Mumbai but an unprecedented incident changes the course of their lives. Tara is put behind bars while Amir struggles to loan money for her bail. Meanwhile, Amir gets a new family. A fter watching the trailer of Beyond The Clouds , this is what Ishaan's actor-brother tweeted:!"Abhay Deol's horror comedyalso releases today. Also starring Patralekhaa and Reshma Khan, Abhay Deol's new film is centred on a land broker in Mumbai, who tries to handle the arrival of a supernatural being in his home. Instead of dealing with those looking for rent, now Abhay Deol has to deal with a ghost.is directed by Faraz Haider and is Abhay Deol's first film 2016's