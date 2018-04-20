Today's Big Release: Ishaan Khatter's Beyond The Clouds

After watching the trailer of Beyond The Clouds, Ishaan's brother Shahid tweeted: "Acting toh khoon mein hai. Ise dekho

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: April 20, 2018 08:29 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Today's Big Release: Ishaan Khatter's Beyond The Clouds

Ishaan Khatter in a still from Beyond The Clouds (courtesy: YouTube )

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Beyond The Clouds is directed by Majid Majidi
  2. It is Ishaan's first movie in a full-fledged role
  3. Ishaan co-stars with Malavika Mohanan in the film
Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds hits screens today. The much talked about film by the Iranian filmmaker stars Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter and South actress Malavika Mohanan in the lead roles. Ishaan makes his debut in a full-fledged role with the movie - he previously made a blink-and-miss appearance in Shahid Kapoor's Udta Punjab. Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds centres around two orphaned siblings - Tara and Amir, played by Malavika and Ishaan respectively. Beyond The Clouds has already been critically acclaimed after it premiered at the BFI London Film Festival last year. Today, it releases in screens across the world.

Comments
From the trailer of Beyond The Clouds, this is what the story of the film appears to be: Amir and Tara, who are slum dwellers of Mumbai but an unprecedented incident changes the course of their lives. Tara is put behind bars while Amir struggles to loan money for her bail. Meanwhile, Amir gets a new family. After watching the trailer of Beyond The Clouds, this is what Ishaan's actor-brother tweeted: "Acting toh khoon mein hai. Ise dekho. When did he grow up so much!"

Abhay Deol's horror comedy Nanu Ki Jaanu also releases today. Also starring Patralekhaa and Reshma Khan, Abhay Deol's new film is centred on a land broker in Mumbai, who tries to handle the arrival of a supernatural being in his home. Instead of dealing with those looking for rent, now Abhay Deol has to deal with a ghost. Nanu Ki Jaanu is directed by Faraz Haider and is Abhay Deol's first film 2016's Happy Bhag Jayegi.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

ishaan khatterIshaan Khatter Beyond The CloudsNanu Ki Jaanu

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL 2018Live cricket ScoreIPL Points TableIPL Schedule

................................ Advertisement ................................