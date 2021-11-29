To Virgil Abloh, From Natasha Poonawalla Who Wore His Designs

Natasha Poonawalla shared this photo. (Image courtesy: natasha.poonawalla)

Renowned fashion designer Virgil Abloh died at the age of 41 due to cancer on Sunday and his sudden death has left celebrities across the world devastated and heartbroken. Philanthropist, businesswoman and fashion enthusiast Natasha Poonawalla, who had the chance to model for one of Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh designs at an event, shared two pictures of herself in a Virgil Abloh number from France and mourned him with these words: "Life is too short... RIP #virgilabloh A true master of his craft... innovative, kind, humble. You will be missed. #theworldhaslostalegend." Virgil Abloh was the one who introduced streetwear to the ramp and changed the unconventional approach to fashion.

See Natasha Poonawalla's tribute to Virgil Abloh here:

Fashion entrepreneur Anand Ahuja, who owns a clothing brand called Bhane and co-founder of VegNonVeg - a multi-brand sneaker store, also paid a tribute to Virgil Abloh on social media. He shared pictures and videos of himself with the late fashion designer and caption his first post: "Unafraid to pursue & realize the future he dreamt of." The caption of his second post read: "'HUJA' #VirgilWasHere," referring to Virgil Abloh's signature and message for him on one of his sneakers.

Take a look at Anand Ahuja's posts here:

Virgil Abloh was the artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear collection - the first black American who made it to the top at a top French fashion house. He started his first clothing label, Pyrex Vision, in 2012 and it later morphed into Off-White, which is the go-to brand for many celebs across the world.