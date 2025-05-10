To "Vijju" Vijay Deverakonda, A Sweet Birthday Wish From Rumoured Girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna

Vijay Deverakonda turned a year older on Friday (May 10). On the special occasion, his rumoured girlfriend and actress Rashmika Mandanna penned a sweet wish for him.

Rashmika posted a candid picture of Vijay on Instagram. Calling him 'Vijju', she wrote, "I am super late yet again but happiesttttt birthday vijju...I hope your days are filled with all the blessings and love joy health wealth peace and everything else, @thedeverakonda."

Vijay reposted her Instagram Story and replied, "Cutest, May all your wishes and blessings come true!"

Actor Allu Arjun also wished Vijay on his birthday with a warm message and a picture. "Happy birthday my sweet brother," Allu Arjun wrote.

Vijay gave fans a special return gift on his birthday by sharing a glimpse of his upcoming films VD 14 and Kingdom. He posted the posters on his Instagram Story. The Kingdom poster features him in a stylish look, while the VD 14 poster shows Vijay meditating, resembling a mysterious warrior. The poster hints at the character's mystique without revealing his face.

On the work front, Vijay was last seen in the film The Family Star and had a cameo in Kalki 2898 AD. He also appeared alongside Radhika Madan in Jasleen Royal's music video Sahiba.

Rashmika was recently seen in Sikandar, co-starring Salman Khan. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film marked the reunion of Salman and Nadiadwala after their 2014 hit Kick. Released in theatres on March 30, Sikandar did not perform well at the box office.