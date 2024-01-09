To Ustad Rashid Khan, Tributes From Sonu Nigam, Harshdeep Kaur, Vishal Dadlani And Others

Sonu Nigam shared this image. (courtesy: SonuNigam )

Music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan died at a Kolkata hospital today after his prolonged battle with prostate cancer. The classical singer was 55. He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter. Emotional tributes are pouring in for the singer. Sonu Nigam wrote an emotional note. He wrote on Instagram, "My dear Respected Elder Brother and the Pride of Classical Music of our Country Padmabhushan Ustad Rashid Khan Sahab. Aise koi jaata hai kya bhai? Akele akele? (Does someone go like this? All alone?) Saddened beyond words. Allah aapko jannat me aala makaam de (May you find peace in heaven). You'll be missed always." Take a look at his post here:

Singer Harshdeep Kaur also paid her last respect to the singer. She wrote on her Instagram story, "Extremely sad news... Ustad Rashid Khanji passes away... this is a huge loss to the world of music. He will always be remembered for his excellence in music and his voice will reverberate in our hearts forever. Rest in peace Rashidkhan saab."

Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani wrote on his Instagram story, "What a loss! This is terrible news!"

Singer Javed Ali also wrote on his Instagram post, "Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Ustad Rashid Khan sahab, one of the greatest exponents of Indian music industry. Heartfelt condolences to his family and well-wishers. Will always cherish his immense contributions to our Indian music. May his soul rest in peace."

The classical singer, who belongs to the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana, is the great-grandson of gharana founder Inayat Hussain Khan.

"I heard about his death. This is a great loss for the entire country and the entire music fraternity. I am in a lot of pain as I still can't believe that Rashid Khan is no more," Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said at the hospital while standing beside his family members.

The chief minister said Khan will be given a gun salute and state honours before his last rites are performed on Wednesday, reported PTI. "His body will be kept at a mortuary today. It will be taken to Rabindra Sadan on Wednesday where his admirers can pay him last respects," she said.