To Uri And Vicky Kaushal, With Love From Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan And Others

Vicky Kaushal's colleagues like Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Siddharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty, Ekta Kapoor and many others sent the actor and team Uri their best wishes while travelling together. Uri, based on the 2016 surgical strikes, releases on Friday. These stars, including Vicky Kaushal, were a part of the delegation from Bollywood that met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday in New Delhi. A video of them saying a dialogue from Uri has been shared by Vicky Kaushal on Instagram. "From us to you. Releasing tomorrow! Uri: The Surgical Strike. 'How's the josh?" Vicky Kaushal captioned the video, which appears to be taken on the flight.

Earlier in the day, a picture from their meeting with PM Modi was shared by Karan Johar. He also shared details about they had during the meeting.

Meanwhile, in Uri, Vicky Kaushal plays the role of an army officer, who leads a covert military operation, after the Uri Base Camp in Jammu & Kashmir was attacked. He co-stars with Yami Gautam, who has been cast as an intelligence officer.

Of the film, Vicky Kaushal earlier told news agency IANS, "In a short span of my career, Uri has been the most physically demanding film for me. We have worked really hard to make that film. It was really nice experience to work in the film."

Uri is directed by Aditya Dhar.

