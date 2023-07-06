To 'The Coolest Hair And Make Up Artist Ever' Ranveer Singh, A Hilarious Birthday Post From BFF Arjun Kapoor

Image was posted on Instagram. (Courtesy: arjunkapoor )

Ranveer Singh rang in his 38th birthday with wishes from his family and friends from the film fraternity. However, his Gunday co-star and close friend Arjun Kapoor's wish was too cute by comparison and immediately caught our attention. In his special post for Ranveer, Arjun Kapoor shared an adorable video of Ranveer Singh cleaning Arjun's face with a white tissue. In the video, we can see Arjun sitting back and relaxing while Ranveer is busy applying something to Arjun's face. The video opens with the text, "I got the coolest hair and makeup artist ever."Sharing the video, Arjun Kapoor wrote, "The Dab-stepper! The yin to my yang, The ching to my chang, From one baba to another baba, Happy birthday to you."

Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor was one of the first to drop a laughing emoticon below the post.

Take a look at the post here:

Earlier in the day, Ranveer's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star Alia Bhatt posted a BTS picture to wish him on the occasion. In the photo, Ranveer Singh can be seen with a cake in his hand. Alia Bhatt captioned the pictures, "Happy birthday to my Rocky. Wishing you a day filled with love, laughter and lots of cake." After Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, this movie marks the second collaboration between Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. It also marks the return of Karan Johar as a director after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).

Alia Bhatt posted this for Ranveer:

Karan Johar wished the birthday boy with these BTS pictures from the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and he wrote, It's Rocky day! Happiest birthday to this magnanimous force of nature... Thank you for giving all your heart to our kahaani...Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Lots of love to you always."

For the unversed, Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh's friendship began on the sets of Gunday. The 2014 movie Gunday, is an action-drama film which was written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Aditya Chopra. The film also starred the late actor, Irrfan Khan.