Just Thalapathy Vijay And Pooja Hegde Dancing On Beast Set (Because, Birthday)

Vijay and Pooja Hegde. (Image Source: Twitter)

Tamil superstar Vijay celebrated his 49th birthday on June 22. Fans and Vijay's industry colleagues extended their warmest greetings to the actor on his special day. Now, Pooja Hegde has shared a throwback video from the sets of Beast. The film, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, was released in April last year. In the video, Vijay and Pooja Hegde are seen dancing with kids on the sets of the film. Song? Butta Bomma from Pooja Hegde and All Arjun's film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “Just this little gem on my phone from the sets of Beast. Since it was Vijay Thalapathy's birthday yesterday.” For the hashtags, she added, “Butta Bomma.”





On his birthday, Vijay surprised his fans by sharing the first-look poster from the film Leo. In the poster, the actor is seen with a sledgehammer. He is carrying an angry expression on his face. His companion? A ferocious hyena. For the side note, he wrote, “Leo First Look.” Leo, by Lokesh Kanagaraj, also stars Trisha and Sanjay Dutt.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj also shared the poster and wrote a note for Vijay “anna”. He tweeted, “#LeoFirstLook is here! Happy Birthday, Vijay anna! Elated to join hands with you again na! Have a blast! #HBDThalapathyVIJAY #Leo.” Lokesh Kanagaraj and Vijay have previously worked together in Master.

The makers of Leo have also released the first song to mark Vijay's birthday. Naa Reddy, which is sung by Vijay and Anirudh Ravichander, was released on Thursday evening. It has clocked 13 million views, so far. Naa Reddy is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The lyrics were written by Vishnu Edavan. Asal Kolaar has written and performed the rap section.

You can listen to Naa Reddy here:

Leo has been produced by SS Lalit Kumar from Seven Screen Studio and co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy.