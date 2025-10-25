To Satish Shah, Tributes From Karan Johar, R Madhavan, Anupam Kher And Others

Veteran actor Satish Shah died on Saturday at the age of 74. Following the legendary artist's death, Bollywood celebrities expressed their sorrow and paid tribute to the actor for his unforgettable legacy in the film industry.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit confirmed the actor's death by sharing a video on his Instagram handle.

The filmmaker claimed that the actor died due to kidney failure.

Following the news of the actor's death, Bollywood director Karan Johar extended his condolences for Satish Shah on his Instagram handle.

He wrote "Om Shanti (1951-2025)" accompanied by the folding hands emoji.

Choreographer and director Farah Khan, who worked with Satish Shah in the superhit film Main Hoon Na, recalled her experience working with the actor.

Farah paid tribute to the actor, saying, "Rest in peace. Dearest Satish, you were a joy to know and work with. Will miss u sending me memes and jokes every day."

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar extended his condolences to Satish Shah's family following the actor's death.

Anupam Kher shared a video and captioned it, "Satish mere Shah."

R Madhavan shared a picture with Satish Shah and Mandira Bedi and captioned it, "The heavens will be a merrier and a happier place now. Satish Ji make the Gods laugh out loud as they admire their own creation. Thank you for being such a solid wind beneath my wings early on in my career… for constantly believing in me and egging me on. You will be missed you so very much Satish Ji.. A void that can never be filled… Rest in Eternal Peace sir as we grapple on how to carry on without you. OM Shanti."

Film Producer Ramesh Taurani wrote, "RIP dear Satish Shah ji. Thank you for making magic at the movies. Can't believe we just met you four months ago on our set with David Ji and @varundvn and you were so happy and warm with everyone and today you are no longer with us. Life is truly unpredictable. We will miss you. My deepest condolences to the family. Om Shanti."

Kajol wrote, "Gone too soon."

Madhur Bhandarkar said he was "shocked" to hear of the actor's death.

Taking to his X handle, the filmmaker wrote, "I'm deeply shocked to hear about the demise of the talented actor Satish Shah sir. On the big screen & television, he entertained us with his diverse roles and outstanding performances. My deepest condolences to his family and admirers."

I'm deeply shocked to hear about the demise of the talented actor Satish Shah sir . On the big screen & television, he entertained us with his diverse roles and outstanding performances. My deepest condolences to his family and admirers. #OmShanti. ???? https://t.co/r9kNmRjqr3 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) October 25, 2025



The comedy legend Johny Lever paid tribute to Satish Shah by recalling the actor's memorable contributions to television and film industry.

While sharing a throwback photo with the actor on his Instagram handle, actor Johny Lever wrote, "Feeling extremely sad to share that we've lost a great artist & my dearest friend of over 40 years. It's hard to believe. I had spoken to him just two days ago. Satish Bhai, you will truly be missed. Your immense contribution to film and television will never be forgotten."

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, who initially confirmed the actor's death, informed the media that the actor's final rites will be held tomorrow. He described Satish Shah's demise as a "huge loss" to the entertainment industry.

While talking to the media, Ashoke Pandit said, "Satish Shah's health deteriorated in the afternoon, after which he was taken to Hinduja Hospital. He was suffering from a kidney-related ailment. His mortal remains are in Hinduja Hospital. His cremation will be held tomorrow. He was a great actor and person. I can't believe he is not amongst us now. This is a huge loss for us."

With a career of over four decades, Satish Shah became a household name through his comic roles in both films and television.

The actor's diverse filmography includes popular hits like Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Main Hoon Na, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Om Shanti Om, and Shaadi No 1.

Despite his memorable roles on the big screen, Shah's portrayal of Indravadan Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai remains one of the most iconic comic roles of his career in Indian TV history.

The entertainment industry has been mourning the loss of Bollywood icon Satish Shah. The funeral is expected to take place on Sunday.

