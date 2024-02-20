To Rituraj Singh From Anupamaa Co-Star Rupali Ganguly: 'Your Words Of Encouragement Were Like A Report Card'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: Rupaliganguly)

Bollywood actor Rituraj Singh passed away on Monday night after suffering a cardiac arrest. The actor, who was 59 at the time of his death, received a heartfelt tribute from his Anupamaa co-star Rupali Ganguly. On Tuesday, hours after the news of his death hit the Internet, the Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actress shared a few pictures of him, wearing a chef's hat and an apron and wrote, "Dear Rituraj Sir, it was an honour to share screen space with you … like an enthusiastic student getting to learn her favourite subject from a teacher who has taught many others, I was overjoyed. You said you had seen my work, and yet I wanted to prove to you that I could earn my place in the frame standing next to one of the legends of television whom I had watched growing up … your all-knowing smile after our scenes and your words of encouragement was like a report card to me … I was thrilled by your kind words … but there was so much more to learn sir. These pictures I had taken of you when you wore the chef cap … I was tardy in sending it to you … never thought these would be put up here as a remembrance…. Your life stories, quirky sense of humour, immense knowledge about world cinema and your talent shall always be remembered.”

She concluded, "Thank you for being Yashpal Sir to my Anupamaa ..Thank you for the words that left an indelible mark… Rupali. May you find peace, Om Shanti."

Rituraj Singh died following a cardiac arrest. “He had been hospitalised due to some stomach issues and was discharged a few days ago. He passed away around 12.30 am at his home due to a cardiac arrest,” Amit Behl told news agency PTI.

He is survived by his wife and two children. The actor is known for his roles in television serial like Banegi Apni Baat, Hitler Didi, Shapath, Adaalat and Diya Aur Baati Hum. He appeared in supporting roles in Hindi films and in OTT shows such as Bandish Bandits, Made in Heaven, and Indian Police Force.