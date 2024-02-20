To Rituraj Singh From Anupamaa Co-Star Rupali Ganguly: "Your Words Of Encouragement Were Like A Report Card"

"Dear Rituraj Sir, it was an honour to share screen space with you," wrote Rupali Ganguly

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: Rupaliganguly)

Bollywood actor Rituraj Singh passed away on Monday night after suffering a cardiac arrest. The actor, who was 59 at the time of his death, received a heartfelt tribute from his Anupamaa co-star Rupali Ganguly. On Tuesday, hours after the news of his death hit the Internet, the Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actress shared a few pictures of him, wearing a chef's hat and an apron and wrote, "Dear Rituraj Sir, it was an honour to share screen space with you … like an enthusiastic student getting to learn her favourite subject from a teacher who has taught many others, I was overjoyed. You said you had seen my work, and yet I wanted to prove to you that I could earn my place in the frame standing next to one of the legends of television whom I had watched growing up … your all-knowing smile after our scenes and your words of encouragement was like a report card to me … I was thrilled by your kind words … but there was so much more to learn sir. These pictures I had taken of you when you wore the chef cap … I was tardy in sending it to you … never thought these would be put up here as a remembrance…. Your life stories, quirky sense of humour, immense knowledge about world cinema and your talent shall always be remembered.”

Rituraj Singh died following a cardiac arrest. “He had been hospitalised due to some stomach issues and was discharged a few days ago. He passed away around 12.30 am at his home due to a cardiac arrest,” Amit Behl told news agency PTI.

