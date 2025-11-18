20-Kg Cake, New Statue For Zubeen Garg: On Singer's 53rd Birthday, Assam Pays Emotional Tribute

Assam on Tuesday paid heartfelt homage to its cultural icon, Zubeen Garg, on what would have been his 53rd birth anniversary. From political parties to student bodies and fan clubs, organisations across the state marked the day with memorial events, musical tributes, and acts of service dedicated to the beloved singer.

The commemorations began at midnight on Monday, when devoted fans gathered outside Garg's Kahilipara residence. They cut a cake and placed it before his photograph as his wife, Garima Saikia Garg, and sister, Palmee Borthakur, looked on.

Admirers sang the birthday song and some of his most popular tracks in what became the first birth anniversary celebration since his untimely death in September. On Tuesday morning, the atmosphere turned even more emotional as a 20-kg cake was brought to the residence and a statue of the musician was unveiled. Garg's father, Kapil Borthakur, and Garima Saikia Garg formally unveiled the sculpture, drawing tears and applause from the hundreds who had gathered to remember the icon.

📍Assam | #Watch: Singer Zubeen Garg's statue unveiled at his Kahilipara residence on 53rd birth anniversary pic.twitter.com/PBNenuqixA — NDTV (@ndtv) November 18, 2025

Since Monday night, crowds have been flocking to Zubeen Kshetra, the site of his cremation, offering gamosas, flowers, lighting lamps, and singing his songs in a continued outpouring of love.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also paid tribute, saying, "Some presence fades from sight but shines brighter in memory. Today, we honour the enduring legacy of an artist who was, will and forever be our heartthrob... our #BelovedZubeen."

Political parties and organisations held a series of commemorative programmes throughout the day. The ruling BJP organised 53 blood donation camps across Assam, symbolising his 53rd birth anniversary. In the evening, the Opposition Congress is set to host a solemn programme titled Kanchanjunga Sanskriti Houk Maitreyir Mantra in Panjabari.

The event aims to honour Garg's memory, celebrate his cultural contributions and reiterate the party's call for justice in connection with the circumstances of his death. APCC president Gaurav Gogoi will attend the gathering. Members of the Gauhati Press Club (GPC) paid floral tribute to the late singer, remembering his multifaceted contributions to Assam's cultural landscape.

Born in Tura, Meghalaya, on November 18, 1972, Zubeen Garg died on September 19 this year in Singapore, where he had travelled to attend the North East India Festival (NEIF). His death, under mysterious circumstances, continues to cast a shadow of grief across the region.

Assam's collective remembrance on his 53rd birth anniversary stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of an artist whose music, spirit, and cultural impact remain deeply etched in the hearts of millions.

