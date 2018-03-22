To Preity Zinta Fans Who Miss Her Chubby Cheeks - Too Bad, 'We All Change'

Preity Zinta used Throwback Thursday to highlight that time alters physical appearance. The Soldier actress debuted in Bollywood in the late Nineties with "chubby cheeks" and deep dimples to die for - something which her fans "never forget" to tell her. On Thursday, in an Instagram post, Preity addressed the fans who "miss" her "chubby cheeks" and said: "I'm sorry to say, we all change, we all grow up." She signed off with a song from Kaagaz Ke Phool, which seemed apt - Waqt Ne Kiya Kya Hasseen Sitam. Preity also shared an old picture of herself along with a latest one to reiterate her message.
Fans were overwhelmed and posted comments such as "No matter, we love you anyway" and "doesn't matter... still you are all-time favourite." But some of her fans insisted that her 2000 picture is better that the latest one. Preity Zinta's post had over 48,000 likes in an hour.
Preity Zinta debuted opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Dil Se, co-starring Manisha Koirala. She followed it up with films such as Soldier, Sangharsh, Mission Kashmir, Koi... Mil Gaya and Dil Hai Tumhaara.
Preity was last seen in Ishkq in Paris (not counting her cameos in Happy Ending and Welcome to New York). She is awaiting the release of Bhaiyyaji Superhitt, co-starring Sunny Deol.