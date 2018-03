To Preity Zinta Fans Who Miss Her Chubby Cheeks - Too Bad, 'We All Change'

Highlights Preity Zinta highlighted that time alters physical appearance "No matter, we love you anyway," read a comment on Preity's post Some Instagram users insisted she looked better with "chubby cheeks"

Preity Zinta used Throwback Thursday to highlight that time alters physical appearance. Theactress debuted in Bollywood in the late Nineties with "chubby cheeks" and deep dimples to die for - something which her fans "never forget" to tell her. On Thursday, in an Instagram post, Preity addressed the fans who "miss" her "chubby cheeks" and said: "I'm sorry to say, we all change, we all grow up." She signed off with a song from, which seemed apt -. Preity also shared an old picture of herself along with a latest one to reiterate her message.Read Preity Zinta's post here:Fans were overwhelmed and posted comments such as "No matter, we love you anyway" and "doesn't matter... still you are all-time favourite." But some of her fans insisted that her 2000 picture is better that the latest one. Preity Zinta's post had over 48,000 likes in an hour. Preity Zinta debuted opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Dil Se , co-starring Manisha Koirala. She followed it up with films such asand In a career spanning 18 years, she has featured with the creme de la creme of Bollywood such as Shah Rukh Khan (and), Salman Khan (and) and with Aamir Khan inPreity was last seen in(not counting her cameos inand). She is awaiting the release of, co-starring Sunny Deol.