To Masti, From Her Heartbroken Human: Kunal Kemmu Says Goodbye To Beloved Pet

Kunal Kemmu shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kunalkemmu)

Highlights Kunal Kemmu's pet dog died recently

He shared pictures of his pet on Instagram

"Until we meet again my beautiful beautiful jaan," he wrote

Kunal Kemmu's pet dog Masti died on Tuesday. The 38-year-old actor shared the sad news with his social media followers on Instagram and posted several images of the adorable dog. Kunal said that it has been incredibly difficult to accept that he won't see Masti jumping with joy each time she sees him. Sharing several photos of the cute canine, Kunal Kemmu wrote in an emotional note, “Masti (heart emoji). Had to say goodbye to this beautiful part of my heart today. She owned me the moment she walked into my life, my house and my heart almost simultaneously.”

Kunal Kemmu further wrote, “It's been the toughest to accept that I won't see her jumping with joy every time I walk into the house or she won't be scratching at my feet every time I sit down to eat something or look worried every time she saw me pack my bags. So many memories and so many unsaid stories that I have made with her…voiceless and yet she filled up our lives with so many songs.”

Adding that the loss of a pet is unparalleled, Kunal Kemmu further said, “Yes, they give you unconditional love. Yes, they are best friends forever and yes it hurts beyond words can explain when they are gone. But I can't even say it breaks my heart because she would never do that if it was up to her. Until we meet again my beautiful beautiful jaan. I will always miss you...Until we meet again on the other side of the rainbow. you have my heart forever my Mastuuu! I love you.”

Replying to the note, Kunal Kemmu's sister-in-law Saba Pataudi said, “Sincere condolences K. Hugs.” Actress Kritika Kamra replied with a heart emoji.

Read the note here:

Kunal Kemmu's wife, actress Soha Ali Khan, too, shared a post to honour her pet pooch. Sharing an image of Masti that is sure to make you want to sob a little, Soha wrote, “Until we meet again.”

Reacting to the post, Saba, who is Soha's sister, wrote, “She's going to be missed. Love to you guys.”

Looking back at happier times, a few months ago, Soha Ali Khan shared a fun video with the two of them and Masti. The video shows Kunal Kemmu goofing around on their terrace. While the actor is seen singing and passionately performing to the song Keh Do Ke Tum Ho Meri Warna from the film Tezaab, it is Masti who seems to be the most thrilled by the happenings. At one point, Kunal Kemmu even ropes Masti into his performance as she jumps around excitedly.

Watch it here:

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan have been receiving a flurry of condolence messages on Instagram. Rest in peace, Masti. You will be missed.