To Malayalam Actor KPAC Lalitha, Tributes From Mammootty, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Keerthy Suresh And Others

Malayalam actor KPAC Lalitha died at the age of 74 on Tuesday at a hospital in Kochi, Kerala. Actors from the film fraternity paid tribute to the late actor on social media. Actors Mammootty, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Keerthy Suresh and Revathy were among those who posted tributes. Veteran actor Mammootty posted a eulogy for KPAC Lalitha in Malayalam, which roughly translates to this: "I have lost someone dear to me. With a lot of everlasting memories, I condole her death."

Prithviraj Sukumaran tweeted, "Rest in peace Lalitha aunty! It was a privilege to have shared the silver screen with you! One of the finest actors I've known."

Keerthy Suresh remembered the late actress with a throwback and she wrote: "Extremely saddened to hear about the passing of the legendary KPAC Lalitha aunty. My heartfelt condolences to the family."

Filmmaker-actor Revathy remembered KPAC Lalitha in an Instagram post and she wrote: "Lalitha Chechi - Thank you Chechi for the abundance of performances... you will live on for generations through them all. May your soul rest in peace."

KPAC Lalitha, was a recipient of two National Film Awards - she won the awards for her performances in the film Amaram in 1999 and and Shantham in 2000. She also received four Kerala State Film Awards. In a career spanning over five decades, KPAC Lalitha featured in over 550 films in Malayalam and Tamil.

KPAC Lalitha is survived by her son Siddharth, a filmmaker and actor in Malayalam cinema, and her daughter Sreekutty Bharathan. KPAC Lalitha was married to late Malayalam filmmaker Bharathan.