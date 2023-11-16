To 'Little Princess' Aaradhya, An Adorable Birthday Wish From Dad Abhishek Bachchan

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: bachchan )

Abhishek Bachchan's birthday wish for his daughter Aaradhya, who turns 12 today, might be the cutest thing on the Internet. To mark the special day, dad Abhishek Bachchan treated his fans to a throwback image of little Aaradhya, looking cute as always in a pretty white dress while being in her dad's arm. Alongside the image, Abhishek Bachchan wrote a sweet message, it read, "Happy birthday my little princess! I love you mostest." Take a look at what Abhishek Bachchan posted for his "little princess."

Last year, Abhishek Bachchan had wished his daughter Aaradhya by posting this picture and he had captioned the post: "Happy Birthday my little Princess! I love you mostest."

In August, a video of Aaradhya at a school event went viral on social media. In the clip, the teenager can be seen dressed in her school uniform, interacting with friends while holding a guitar in her hand. Sharing the clip, a fan page dedicated to Aaradhya said, “A small glimpse of Aaradhya from her school event last month!”

Aaradhya Bachchan, who is a regular fixture on her mother Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Instagram timeline, was last pictured with her mom at an event where Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen celebrating her 50th birthday in front of ther media. After cutting the cake, Aishwarya said to them, "Thank You. You have sung for me. Thank you so much." She blew kisses towards them. Aishwarya can be seen feeding a piece of cake to her mother and daughter. Aaradhya can be seen giving her mother a hug after the cake-cutting ceremony. When asked to have a piece of cake, Aishwarya can be heard saying, "I am fasting for Karwa Chauth. Can't eat now."

Abhishek and Aishwarya, co-stars of Umrao Jaan, Guru, Kuch Naa Kaho and Raavan among others, got married on April 20, 2007. The couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011.