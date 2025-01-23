Mom-To-Be Athiya Shetty Shares Unseen Wedding Pic With KL Rahul On Second Anniversary

Congratulations, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul. The couple are celebrating two years of togetherness today (January 23). On the occasion, the mom-to-be wished her partner in the most special way.

Athiya Shetty dropped an unseen glimpse from the wedding day on Instagram Stories. The picture screams love from miles away.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul share a warm hug. Athiya's million-dollar smile says it all. Don't miss the Heena artwork. Her side note read, “Happy 2 to my forever.”

The next slide is from the wedding mandap. Here Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are offering prayers. We can only see their hands.

Athiya Shetty's brother-actor Ahaan also congratulated the couple on the big day. He uploaded a snap from their wedding on Instagram Stories. “Happy Anniversary,” wrote Ahaan.

Athiya's superstar father Suniel Shetty showered abundant love and blessings on his “bachchas (kids)”.

Earlier this month, Athiya Shetty jetted off to Sydney with KL Rahul for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Athiya Shetty also posted a series of pictures and videos from one of their outings in the city.

The first monochrome snap featured Athiya Shetty leaning on KL Rahul's shoulders. Both twinned in causal OOTDs. In the second video, the couple painted the town red strolling on the streets. Athiya showed off her baby bump as she walked hand-in-hand with her beau.

The caption read, “2025, looking forward to you.”

Athiya Shetty announced her pregnancy last year in November. She uploaded a joint post with KL Rahul on Instagram. “Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025,” they wrote. The image came with tiny impressions of baby feet and an evil eye emoji. Take a look:

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul first met in 2019. After almost four years of dating, they got married in 2023.

The wedding was an intimate affair in the presence of close friends and family at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse.