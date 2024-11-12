Suniel Shetty Reunites With <i>Hera Pheri</i> Co-Stars Akshay Kumar And Paresh Rawal: "Dhoom Dhadaka Orchestra Is Back"

The OG Hera Pheri cast reunion finally happened. Recently, Suniel Shetty shared pictures with his Hera Pheri co-stars Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal on Instagram. The trio reunited for the 16th Akshay Kumar Kudo International Tournament, where Suniel and Paresh joined Akshay for the event. Suniel posted a video montage featuring photos of the three actors as they boarded their chartered plane. "The Dhoom Dhadaka Orchestra is back!!! But no Hera Pheri this time... just all-out Kudo action! Off to the 16th Akshay Kumar Kudo International Tournament!" Suniel wrote in his caption.

The mention of Dhoom Dhadaka Orchestra is a nod to the 2006 sequel of Hera Pheri, where the song Aye Meri Zohra Jabeen featured Suniel, Akshay and Paresh along with Rima Sen, Bipasha Basu, Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever.

The original Hera Pheri, released in 2000, is a cult comedy directed by Priyadarshan. The film starred Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Om Puri and Gulshan Grover. It was a remake of the 1989 Malayalam film Ramji Rao Speaking, which was inspired by the 1971 American TV movie See The Man Run. The plot follows two tenants, Raju (Kumar) and Shyam (Shetty) and their quirky landlord, Baburao Ganpatrao Apte (Rawal), who come across a ransom call and hatch a plan to claim the ransom money for themselves.

The 2006 sequel, Phir Hera Pheri, continued the story, where Raju, Shyam and Babu find themselves in more trouble after being swindled by a con artist, Anuradha (Bipasha Basu). In a desperate attempt to repay money owed to a gangster, they find themselves caught in another hilarious misadventure.