Fans Demand <i>Hera Pheri 3</i> As Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty Spotted At Mumbai Airport

Hera Pheri is one of the most iconic franchises in the Indian film industry. Akshay Kumar (Raju), Paresh Rawal (Baburao Ganpat Rao Apte) and Suniel Shetty (Ghamshyam/Shyam) have made special place in the hearts of millions by their coming timing and acting. So, when a video of the trio at Mumbai airport surfaced on social media, it started a buzz among fans who demanded third part of the Hera Pheri. The actors were seen smiling as they waved and posed for photos outside the airport.

In the video, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty are seen engrossed in a conversation but Akshay Kumar turns Rawal's head to make him pose for the photographs. Rawal then waves towards the paparazzi.

While Akshay Kumar was wearing a black shirt and checkered trousers, Paresh Rawal wore a printed shirt and denim pants, and Suniel Shetty was seen in a all-white outfit.

The video quickly went viral sparking excitement among fans.

"When he did the first thing comes in my mind "khopdi tod sale ka"," commented one user on X.

"Raju is showing why he is power house of aura with his looks," said another user. "We are very excited for Hera Pheri 3," commented a third user.

Directed by Priyadarshan, Hera Pheri was released in 2000. It featured Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Tabu in the lead roles. Its sequel, which came out in 2006, was directed by late Neeraj Vora. It featured Akshay, Paresh, Suniel, Bipasha Basu, Rajpal Yadav and Rimi Sen in the lead roles.

On the acting front, Akshay Kumar is currently seen in Singham Again, which hit the theatres this Diwali. The cast includes Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Suniel Shetty will be seen in various projects including The Legend of Somnath, Welcome to the Jungle, a show Nanda Devi with Lionsgate, and Hunter 3.