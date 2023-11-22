To Kartik Aaryan, Birthday Wishes From Sara Ali Khan

Kartik Aaryan with Sara Ali Khan. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Kartik Aaryan, who celebrates his 33rd birthday today, got a birthday greeting from his ex girlfriend and Love Aaj Kal co-star Sara Ali Khan. She posted a throwback picture with Kartik along with a relatively recent one. She captioned the post, "Happiest birthday Kartik Aaryan." Back in 2018, when Sara Ali Khan made her debut on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8, she was asked about a celeb she would like to date and she trended big time after she said on the celebrity talk show that she "wants to date" Kartik Aaryan. Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, who co-starred in Imtiaz Ali's 2020 film Love Aaj Kal dated for a while.

Check out Sara Ali Khan's birthday wish for Kartik:

Screenshot of Sara Ali Khan's Instagram story.

On Karan Johar's chat show this year, Sara Ali Khan addressed her break up with Kartik Aaryan and she said, "I don't want to say, yeah it's all easy because then it comes across as a little more frivolous than it is. It isn't always easy. When you're involved with anybody, whether they are your friends, whether it's professionally or romantically. Especially if I am, I get involved. I get invested. So it's not like Oh yeah, It doesn't really matter. These things do affect you. Ultimately you have to rise beyond that. And something I realised, there are actually no permanent predicaments in this business."

After Sara spoke about her relationship, Kartik Aaryan, in an interview with Film Companion, maintained that relationships should not be discussed in public. "Ek cheez mujhe lagti hai- relationship agar do logo ki hai toh dusre insaan ko bhi woh baatein nahi karni chahiye. Hum sab ko apni relationship ki respect karni chahiye (One thing I believe is - if a relationship involves two people, then discussing those matters with others should be avoided. We should all respect our relationships). I have never spoken about my relationships and I expect the same from my (partner). It's not good for someone to speak about the relationship," he said.