To Birthday Girl Namrata Shirodkar, With Love From Mahesh Babu

It's Namrata Shirodkar's 49th birthday today and guess who was the first one to wish her on social media? None other than her husband, actor Mahesh Babu. As soon as the clock struck midnight on the actress' birthday, Mahesh Babu shared an adorable picture of themselves and accompanied it with a sweet note for his "boss lady." In the picture, the south superstar can be seen having a hearty laugh with the birthday girl. "Someone I love was born today! Every day with you is special but today is a little more!! Celebrating my amazing woman. Happy birthday, boss lady," Mahesh Babu wrote in his birthday wish for Namrata.

The birthday girl left an equally adorable comment on the post. She wrote: "Thank you for making every year so special."

Here's how Mahesh Babu made Namrata Shirodkar's birthday special:

Namrata Shirodkar is celebrating her birthday with her family in Dubai, where her sister, actress Shilpa Shirodkar, lives. On Thursday, Namrata and her daughter Sitara shared a bunch of pictures of themselves from airport and their plane. Check them out here:

Mahesh Babu married Namrata Shirodkar in 2005 after he met her on the sets of their film Vamsi. The couple welcomed son Gautham in 2006 and daughter Sitara in 2012.

In terms of work, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru. He has a SS Rajamouli-directed film and a Parasuram-directed film lined up. Namrata Shirodkar, on the other hand, is a former Miss India. She has also featured in movies like Kachche Dhaage, Pukar, Astitva, Albela and Dil Vil Pyar Vyar.