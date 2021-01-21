Mahesh Babu And Family En Route Dubai To Celebrate Namrata Shirodkar's Birthday

Mahesh Babu's daughter shared this photo. (Image courtesy: sitaraghattamaneni )

Namrata Shirodkar will ring in her 49th birthday with her family, including husband Mahesh Babu and sister Shilpa Shirodkar, in Dubai on Friday. The actress took off to Dubai on Thursday with her husband, her kids and a couple of friends and shared pictures from the airport and plane her social media profile. Some photos were also shared by Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara. "Waiting to exhale... Dubai calling," Namrata captioned her first set of pictures from airport while sharing another, featuring the south superstar and a friend, she wrote: "The boys are back!" On Sitara's feed, we can see Mahesh Babu playing with her in their plane. "Playing the fool! En route Dubai," she captioned that photo.

Another album shared by Sitara features her brother Gautham. All of them can be seen sporting face masks. Check them out here:

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar had visited Shilpa Shirodkar in Dubai last year after the nationwide lockdown. The duo even shared pictures from their date nights and family get-togethers on social media.

Mahesh Babu recently took over the Internet with his workout post. He shared a video of himself doing box jumps on Wednesday and wrote: "Raise your game! Accept no limits. Be unstoppable!"

In terms of work, Namrata Shirodkar is a former Miss India. She has featured in movies like Kachche Dhaage, Pukar, Astitva, Albela and Dil Vil Pyar Vyar. Mahesh Babu will next be seen in a SS Rajamouli-directed film. He was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru. Mahesh Babu also has a Parasuram-directed film lined up.