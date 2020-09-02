To Birthday Boy Kiccha Sudeep, A "Big Hug" From Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh and Kiccha Sudeep have worked together in the 2010 film Rann

To Birthday Boy Kiccha Sudeep, A 'Big Hug' From Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh shared this photo. (Image courtesy: Riteishd)

Highlights

  • Kiccha Sudeep turned 47 on Wednesday
  • "Wishing my dear friend a rocking birthday," tweeted Riteish
  • "Love you man," he added
New Delhi:

Happy birthday, Kiccha Sudeep! The actor turned 47 on Wednesday and on the special occasion, wishes poured in on social media from his family and friends from the film industry. The sweetest birthday greeting came from actor Riteish Deshmukh, who has worked with Kiccha Sudeep in the 2010 film Rann. Riteish shared a set of photographs of himself and the birthday boy on Twitter and wrote: "Actor, producer, director, host... is there anything this man can't do? Wishing my dear friend Kiccha Sudeep a rocking birthday and a great year ahead. Love you man - big hug." One of the photos features the actors hugging each other.

Check out Riteish Deshmukh's birthday post for his friend Kiccha Sudeep here:

Kiccha Sudeep and Riteish Deshmukh share a great rapport. On Riteish's wife Genelia D'Souza's birthday, Kiccha sent his best wishes on Twitter like this: "Wishing you all the happiness, Genelia...Continue to spread smile like you always have where ever you go. Much love always. Happy returns." Take a look:

Riteish and Kiccha Sudeep's film Rann also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Paresh Rawal, Rajat Kapoor, Mohnish Behl and Gul Panag. The film released on January 29, 2010.

Kiccha Sudeep is best-known for his roles in films like Sparsha, HuchchaMy Autograph, No 73, Shanthi Nivasa (which he also directed) and the Telugu-Tamil bilingual Eega.He was last seen in 2019's Dabangg 3 and before that in Telugu film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Kiccha Sudeep will next be seen in Anup Bhandari's The World Of Phantom.

Comments
kiccha sudeep birthdayriteish deshmukh

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india