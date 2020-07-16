Kiccha Sudeep Starts Filming Phantom; Says, 'Have Taken Steps To Remain Safe'

Kiccha Sudeep on the sets of Phantom. (Image courtesy: KicchaSudeep)

Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep announced that his film Phantom went on floors on Thursday amid coronavirus pandemic with all the necessary safety precautions as per government stipulated guidelines. Kiccha Sudeep emphasised that all the safety measures were in place on the sets and added that all members on the project are from the Kannada Film Industry (KFI) as the intention was to "provide work to as many members as they could from the family of KFI." The shooting of all entertainment projects across India were put on hold in March after the coronavirus outbreak in India.

Kiccha Sudeep, who played antagonist opposite Salman Khan in Dabangg 3, tweeted: "Every minute precaution has been taken care of by the production and its nicer to see great spirits and enthusiasm on set. Each available person is taking every necessary step to remain safe. Hoping for everything to sail through smoothly."

He added: "Also, happy that we were allowed to have a minimised crowd according to the government rules. Every member on set, may it be technical, unit, production, art etc are from KFI. Intention was to provide work to as many members as we could from the family of KFI."

Also happy tat though its a minimized crowd we were allowed to have acc to the govt rules tats been laid,, Every member on set, may it be Technical,Unit,Production,Art etc are from KFI. Intention was to provide work to as many members as we could from the family of KFI. https://t.co/FdabPAXCX2 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) July 16, 2020

Kiccha Sudeep is best-known for his roles in films like Sparsha, HuchchaMy Autograph, No 73, Shanthi Nivasa (which he also the director) and the Telugu-Tamil bilingual Eega.

He was last seen onscreen in 2019's Dabangg 3 and before that in Telugu film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The same year he starred in Kannada movie Pailwaan.