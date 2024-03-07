To Anupam Kher, 69 Today, Best Wishes From Friends Anil Kapoor, Boman Irani

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: anilskapoor)

Veteran actor Anupam Kher rang in his 69th birthday with best wishes from his dear friends Anil Kapoor, Boman Irani and others. On the big day, Anupam Kher's industry friend and co-star of several films, Anil Kapoor, shared throwback pictures featuring himself and the birthday boy and wrote, "Happy birthday, dearest Anupam! Sending you an abundance of love and warm wishes on your special day. Your journey into directing after 22 years is a testament to your passion and dedication. With your talent and vision, there's no doubt that your movie will be a great success, touching hearts and inspiring minds. Here's to you, to your incredible journey, and to many more beautiful moments ahead."

Boman Irani also celebrated the veteran actor's birthday with a lovely post: Sharing pictures with the Kashmir Files actor, Boman Irani wrote, "Brother @anupampkher. There is wisdom in everything you do. Even when you play the fool. There is a philosophy in every joke, anecdote, or sher. I learn much, I share much, and I want more."

On Thursday, Sikandar shared a picture with Anupam Kher and wrote, Anupam, and wrote, "Happy birthday dad ! Love you more than you'll ever know and way more than I show, you are my strength. To good health and all that your heart desires. Kher Saab sirf aur sirf pyaar (red heart emoji) @anupampkher."

On the work front, Anupam Kher will be next seen in Chhota Bheem And The Curse of Damyaan. He will play the character Guru Sambhu. He will also be seen in Vijay 69, followed by Kangana Ranaut's Emergency and Signature.