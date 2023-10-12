Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Special Screening: Tickets At Rs 25 Sold Out In Less Than 25 Minutes

Still from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai song. (Courtesy: arjunpadiyan)

“Pyar dosti hai...Agar woh meri sab se achchi dost nahin ban sakti, to main usse kabhi pyar kar hi nahi sakta.” Remember this dialogue? Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is not just a film, but an emotion. Karan Johar's directorial debut was a gift for the generations to come. Be it the songs or teaching us the meaning of undying friendship, the film ticked all the boxes. We all wanted a friend like SRK's Rahul. Some of us tried to copy Anjali aka Kajol's hairstyle. Oh, and, how can we miss Rani Mukerji's Tina? If you are feeling nostalgic, please hold back your happy tears for a bit longer. Surprise. Surprise. The makers of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai have announced to host a special screening to mark 25 years of the film on October 15. Along with a poster, Dharma Production said, “Hum ek baar jeete hai, ek baar marte hai aur Kuch Kuch Hota Hai special screening ka mauka bhi ek hi baar milta hai.”

As per a Bollywood Hungama report, the tickets were selling like hotcakes. In less than 25 minutes, tickets for two shows — 7:00 pm and 7:15 pm — were sold out. The report added that the tickets were available for Rs 25 (each).

A source said, “The low price point must have played a part. It's unbelievable for moviegoers that they will get to see the film in a swanky multiplex for just Rs. 25.”

The source added, “Many moviegoers were too young or were not even born when it was released in 1998. Hence, they either don't vividly remember or have never seen the film on the big screen. And of course, Shah Rukh Khan's presence in the lead along with Kajol and Rani Mukerji and association of Karan Johar as the director, all of whom are going strong even today, also must have been another reason why the shows got house full immediately.”

To jazz up the celebration, the makers will roll out the recreation version of Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayee, by Punjabi singer B Praak. He has also expressed his gratitude for the opportunity on Instagram.

He said, “Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayee 25 years!!! They say “If you dream with all your heart, the dream starts manifesting and it does come true. I am thrilled to announce that I got the honour to sing for one and only Shah Rukh Khan sir And Kajol, Rani Mukherjee. I hope you like Our efforts. My only dream is to sing and recreate this magical song in our style. Thank you Karan Johar for accepting my request and trusting us that we can do justice to your magical song!!! The best No 1 lyricist Jaani you killed it. And biggest thanks to Azeem Dayani for always supporting our efforts.”

Apart from Shah Rukh, Kajol and Rani Mukerji, the movie also features Salman Khan, Archana Puran Singh, Anupam Kher, and Johny Lever.