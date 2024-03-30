To Actor Daniel Balaji, Tributes From Tamil Film Industry: 'Forever In Our Hearts'

A throwback photo of Daniel Balaji. (courtesy: sunpictures)

Tamil actor Daniel Balaji died of a heart attack at a private hospital in Chennai last night at the age of 48. The actor was reportedly rushed to the hospital yesterday after he complained of chest pain. On Saturday, members of the Tamil film industry, united with grief, paid tributes to the late actor on social media. Actress Keerthy Suresh wrote in her post, "Shocking to hear that Daniel Balaji is no more! A great actor gone too soon! My heart goes out to his family and friends #RIPDanielBalaji." Filmmaker and screenwriter Mohan Raja paid tribute to the late actor in a post on X (earlier known as Twitter).

Shocking to hear that #DanielBalaji is no more! A great actor gone too soon! My heart goes out to his family and friends#RIPDanielBalajipic.twitter.com/wDanlwiYTB — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) March 30, 2024

"Such a sad news. He was an inspiration for me to join film institute. A very good friend. Miss working with him. May his soul rest in peace #RipDanielbalaji," read Mohan Raja's tribute.



Such a Sad news

He Was an inspiration for me to join film institute

A very good friend

Miss working with him

May his soul rest in peace #RipDanielbalajihttps://t.co/TV348BiUNJ — Mohan Raja (@jayam_mohanraja) March 29, 2024

Actor Ramya Subramanian, posted on X, "My deepest condolences on the loss of this amazing talent. Sending thoughts of comfort and strength during this difficult time to the family. #RIPDanielBalaji."

My deepest condolences on the loss of this amazing talent .



Sending thoughts of comfort and strength during this difficult time to the family. #RIPDanielBalajipic.twitter.com/jRZlhLlOKh — Ramya Subramanian (@actorramya) March 30, 2024

Music composer Harris Jayaraj, in his tribute to Daniel Balaji, wrote on Instagram, "Shocked hearing the demise of Daniel Balaji. May his soul Rest in peace."

Actress Sai Priyanka Ruth, in her eulogy for Daniel Balaji, wrote, "I can't believe you're no longer here. You were such a fantastic co-actor to work with. Those Mumbai shooting days were unforgettable, and you took care of me so well. Even though it was my first movie, you taught me a lot. I hope you'll always be part of this cinema industry. Rest in peace. You will be forever in our hearts." She added a heartbroken emoji along with the tribute.

Read Sai Priyanka Ruth's tribute to Daniel Balaji here:

Director Obeli N Krishna remembered Daniel Balaji on X and he wrote, "Dear friend I couldn't believe this #rip #ripdanielbalaji."

The official X handle of Lyca Productions, wrote in a post, "Rest in peace Daniel Balaji. One of the talented actors we have come across. Our deepest condolences to his family."

Rest in peace Daniel Balaji. One of the talented actor we have come across. Our deepest condolences to his family. #DanielBalaji#RIPDanielBalaji#IppadaiVellum#VadaChennaipic.twitter.com/EuqUZrTLCh — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) March 30, 2024

The production house Sun Pictures, in their tribute to Daniel Balaji, wrote," May his soul rest in peace. You will forever remain in our hearts Daniel Balaji."

May his soul rest in peace. You will forever remain in our hearts #DanielBalaji#RIPDanielBalajipic.twitter.com/v5YcXbpV3n — Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) March 30, 2024

Daniel Balaji's film credits include Kakka Kakka and Vettaiyadu Vilayadu, among other popular roles. He stepped into the entertainment industry as a unit production manager in Kamal Haasan's unfinished Marudhunayagam. He then forayed into television with Radikaa Sarathkumar's Chithhi. He then starred in the 2002 film April Maadhathil. Daniel Balaji also featured in Malayalam, Telugu as well as Kannada movies.