Tamil Actor Daniel Balaji Dies Of Heart Attack In Chennai At 48

Daniel Balaji's sudden death has stunned the Tamil film industry and his fans

Actor Daniel Balaji, who worked primarily in Tamil films, died of a heart attack at a private hospital in Chennai last night. The actor was reportedly rushed to the hospital yesterday after he complained of chest pain.

The 48-year-old actor's sudden death has stunned the Tamil film industry and his fans.

Soon after the news of Mr Balaji's broke, tributes began pouring in on social media.

Daniel Balaji started his career as a unit production manager in Kamal Haasan's unfinished 'Marudhunayagam'. He then moved to television with Radikaa Sarathkumar's 'Chithhi', where his character was named Daniel - earning him the screen name, Daniel Balaji.

He has played memorable roles in 'Kakka Kakka' and 'Vettaiyadu Vilayadu'.

His movie debut happened in 2022 with the Tamil film 'April Madhathil'. Apart from Tamil films, he starred in several Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada movies.

He was last seen in 'Ariyavan'.