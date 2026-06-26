Karen Derrico Accused Of Threatening To Kill Ex Husband And Children

TLC's Doubling Down With the Derricos star Karen Derrico is facing serious legal trouble after being arrested this week. Prosecutors say the reality TV star allegedly sent threatening messages to her ex husband, Deon Derrico, leading to several criminal charges.

According to court documents, Karen has been charged with harassment, stalking, violating a restraining order and threatening a witness. Authorities claim she sent multiple emails to Deon that included violent threats for him. Prosecutors also allege that she threatened to harm any of their children if they supported their father during the couple's separation.

As per the email obtained by People, Karen Derrico wrote, “I want you dead. I could kill you and it won't even bother me to go to jail and I'll kill any of my kids if they take your side.”

According to the complaint, Deon Derrico told authorities that Karen had access to a gun and made statements about harming him, his new girlfriend or their children. The complaint also says she wanted him to have a slow and painful death.

Prosecutors also accuse Karen Derrico of violating a protective order issued and served in April 2026. The complaint alleges that she tried to stop Deon from appearing in court or taking part in legal proceedings related to the case.

Despite the proof of threat, her lawyer claims the “charges are total nonsense and fabricated by Mr Derrico, the supposed victim. This has everything to do with him being spiteful and malicious and nothing to do with him being frightened or harassed.”

Karen Derrico and Deon Derrico, who got married in 2005, announced their divorce in 2024 after years of marriage, but the latest claims suggest the situation has become much more serious.