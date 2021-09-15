Tillotama Shome's Reaction To Troll Who Said She 'Looks Like A Maid'

Tillotama Shome shared this photo (courtesy tillotamashome)

Actress Tillotama Shome, in a recent tweet, shared just a glimpse of the dark side of social media. Tillotama Shome tweeted the phrase used by a troll to describe her and wondered out loud is she should be offended, "given her situation". "A hater on social media called me a 'flop actress who looks like a maid'. Now how is that even mildly insulting, given my situation!?" read Tillotama Shome's tweet, which appears to be an ROFL reference to some of her film roles. Tillotama Shome's first film role was that of a house help named Alice - she made her acting debut with Mira Nair's 2001 movie Monsoon Wedding. Tillotama Shome was also cast as a house help in critically acclaimed 2018 movie Sir. In terms of films, Tillotama has rarely featured in commercial movies and is known for her roles in critically acclaimed films.

A hater on social media called me a "flop actress who looks likes a maid". Now how is that even mildly insulting, given my situation!? #dignityoflabour — Tillotama Shome (@TillotamaShome) September 14, 2021

Earlier this year, Tillotama Shome revealed that after having featured in Monsoon Wedding, she had landed in Mumbai with her first ever photoshoot as her portfolio, which she must have sent across for role auditions and that people failed to identify the one in the photos as house help Alice from Monsoon Wedding. Sharing a throwback from her photshoot, Tillotama had written: "PS - I came with prints of this photo and two other to Bombay. They could not place Alice from Monsoon Wedding and this girl. 'It was confusing'. So I left Bombay and went off to study and came back when folks were a bit less confused."

Monsoon Wedding marked Tillotama Shome's debut as an actress. She's best known for starring in films such as Shadows of Time, Tasher Desh, A Death in the Gunj and Children of War. Tillotama Shome won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress in 2018 for the film Sir, in which too she portrayed the role of a house help. She was last seen in a brief role in 2020 movie Angrezi Medium.