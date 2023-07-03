Tillotama Shome And Amruta Subhash's Big Shout Out To 'The Man Who Did Not Have A Say' Shrikant Yadav

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: tillotamashome)

Tillotama Shome and Amruta Subhash have been on the receiving end of praise ever since their anthology film Lust Stories 2 was released on Netflix last week. While Tillotama Shome and Amruta Subhash outdid themselves in the Konkona sen directorial, Shrikant Mohan Yadav's performance as Amruta Shubhash's husband in the film also did not go unnoticed. Answering the audience's query about Shrikant's character and simultaneously giving him a shout out, Tillotama Shome and Amruta Subhash put up individual posts on their social media. Sharing some behind-the-scenes pictures of herself, Srikanth and director Konkona, Amruta wrote on Twitter, "Got so many messages asking me who played my husband in #LustStories2 Happy that my old friend Shrikant Yadav is getting so much praise for this role! You must have seen him in #jalsa as a cop or also in #familyman and killa. What an actor!"

Take a look at Amruta's heartfelt post:

Got so many messages asking me who played my husband in #LustStories2 Happy that my old friend Shrikant Yadav is getting so much praise for this role! You must have seen him in #jalsa as a cop or also in #familyman and in killa.What an actor!@konkonas @RSVPMovies@NetflixIndiapic.twitter.com/bRPBS1hhye — Amruta Subhash (@AmrutaSubhash) July 2, 2023

Actress Tillotama Shome also shared an inside image from the sets of Lust Stories 2 and wrote, "Cheers to Shrikant Yadav, the man who did not have a say. And yet said so much. From the set of The Mirror by Konkona, an incredible actor and human. Amruta Subhash, I found the photo."

See Tillotama's post here:

Meanwhile, at the promotional event for Lust Stories 2, Tillotama Shome opened up about her being typecast into certain roles in Bollywood after playing the character of a domestic worker in Sir. In an interaction with Film Companion, she said, “You know when I came back to acting after going away for a few years I realised it was such an uphill battle to be reimagined as anything but a domestic worker or someone who didn't come from a place of privilege.”

About the segment directed by Konkona Sen Sharma in the anthology, NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee wrote, “The Mirror, which examines female erogeneity in a new light, sends the film into a tangled, twisted terrain as it examines carnal pleasure and its frequently puzzling manifestations. Konkona Sen Sharma's segment holds up a mirror to the inner worlds of two dissimilar women - successful and single professional Isheeta (Tillotama Shome) and her trusted all-purpose maid Seema (Amruta Subhash) - and probes the upshots of a piquant situation that arises when the former stumbles upon a startling scene when she returns from work one afternoon…Powered by two magnetic performances from Shome and Subhash, The Mirror maps the deepest impulses of the two women as they are drawn into a vicarious 'relationship' that stimulates them beyond their imagination and unlocks an ineffable degree of sexual frisson.”

In addition to Lust Stories 2, Tillotama Shome is also a part of The Night Manager which is currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar. Lust Stories is available for viewing on Netflix.