Tiger Shroff Sells Pune Apartment For Rs 8.87 Crore

Actor Tiger Shroff has sold a residential property in Pune's Hadapsar for Rs 8.87 crore, as per property registration documents accessed by Zapkey. The apartment is located in the Yoo Pune project developed by Panchshil Realty.

What's Happening

Shroff had purchased the property in March 2024 for Rs 7.5 crore.

Based on the sale value, the transaction reflects a gross return on investment (ROI) of 18.3%, according to the data.

Details Of The Transaction

The apartment spans 4,249 sq ft and was sold at a rate of Rs 20,891 per sq ft. The deal also includes three parking spaces.

The transaction was registered on March 31, 2026. Documents show that over Rs 62 lakh was paid as stamp duty, along with a registration fee of Rs 30,000.

Buyer And Rental History

As per the documents, the property has been sold to Cherise (India) Private Limited. Notably, the same company had earlier rented the apartment from Shroff.

Zapkey data indicates that the property had been leased to Cherise (India) at a monthly rent of Rs 3.5 lakh for a period of five years.

About Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff, son of actor Jackie Shroff, has established himself in the film industry with a focus on action roles, dance, and fitness. He has appeared in films such as Student of the Year 2 and War, and is known for his martial arts skills and high-energy performances.