Tiger Shroff Joins The Barbie Party In Pink Suit. It's Not Too Late

Image instagrammed by Tiger. (Courtesy: Tiger Shroff)

Tiger Shroff has joined the Barbie party recently. Wondering how? The Heropanti actor shared a bunch of images of himself, dressed in a pink suit. Jackie Shroff's son added a dash of glamour with his violet shades and shoes. Known for experimenting with his sartorial choices, Tiger captioned the pictures, "Is it too late to join the barbie party?" The Internet showered big love on the pictures. One fan wrote, "If you will join this, you will never be late you are the shine of the party." Many Instagram users dropped fire and heart emojis on those pictures.

Take a look at these pictures:

Tiger Shroff recently sparked dating rumours with Deesha Dhanuka, who works at a production house in Mumbai. As per a report by Bombay Times, Tiger Shroff has been in a relationship "for around a year-and-a-half". A source told the publication that the actor has been dating Deesha Dhanuka, who works at a production house in Mumbai.

"They have been seeing each other for around a year-and-a-half. Deesha [Dhanuka] often gives him suggestions about scripts, while he has taken charge of her fitness. Tiger's family is also fond of Deesha. Everyone is well aware of their relationship," the source was quoted as saying. The report added that Tiger Shroff has denied the news of his relationship with Deesha Dhanuka. The actor, who was approached by Bombay Times over text, said, "I thought I was linked to somebody else a couple of months back, but no, I have been single for the past two years."

Tiger Shroff made his debut in the Hindi film industry with Heropanti alongside Kriti Sanon. Over the years, he has cemented his position as one of the leading action heroes of Bollywood. Tiger Shroff is popular for his dance skill as well. He has featured in movies like Baaghi, War, Munna Michael, to name a few. He will rekindle his on-screen romance with Kriti Sanon in the movie titled Ganapath Part One.