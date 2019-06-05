Tiger Shroff Had The Perfect Anniversary Wish For Parents Jackie And Ayesha Shroff

A throwback picture of (Courtesy: Instagram)

Tiger Shroff shared a throwback picture of his parents Jackie and Ayesha Shroff and wished them on their 32nd wedding anniversary. Interestingly, it is also Ayesha Shroff's birthday. The post he shared is a monochrome photo of the couple, which appears to be quite old, as Jackie and Ayesha Shroff both look very young in it. The Ram Lakhan actor and Ayesha Shroff, who is a producer, are parents to Tiger Shroff, who recently featured in Student Of The Year 2, and Krishna Shroff. Jackie Shroff features in Ali Abbas Zafar-directed film Bharat, which released today. Take a look at the post shared by Tiger Shroff:

In the year 1987, Jackie Shroff got married to his long term girlfriend, Ayesha. The actor is well-known for his films like Hero, Ram Lakhan, Rangeela, 1942: A Love Story, Mission Kashmir and many more. His wife Ayesha Shroff is a producer. She was the producer of films like Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hai, Boom, Grahan and Bombil and Beatrice. She is also a former model and actress.

Earlier, Tiger Shroff shared pictures featuring his parents Jackie and Ayesha Shroff and most of them are throwback pictures. Here are a few posts shared by Tiger earlier:

Tiger Shroff made his debut in Heropanti, which released in the year 2014. Later, he also featured in films like Baaghi series, A Flying Jatt and Munna Michael.