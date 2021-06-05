Tiger And Krishna's Anniversary Wishes For Parents Ayesha And Jackie Shroff Came Gift-Wrapped Like This

Tiger Shroff shared this picture.(Image courtesy: tigerjackieshroff)

Highlights It also marks Ayesha Shroff's birthday today

Tiger Shroff shared a throwback picture of his parents

Tigers sister Krishna shared an old family picture

First, happy anniversary, Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff. The celebrity couple has completed 44 years of their marriage today. Well, it calls for a double celebration in the Shroff family as today also marks Ayesha Shroff's birthday. Ayesha has turned 61 today. As their parents celebrate their 44th wedding anniversary, Tiger and Krishna Shroff extended adorable greetings to them. Beginning with Tiger Shroff, the actor shared a monochrome throwback picture of his parents on his Instagram story, to wish them on their wedding anniversary. "Happy anniversary mommy and daddy. So lucky to have you," Tiger wrote along with the picture and added heart emojis to the wish.

Take a look at Tiger Shroff's anniversary wish for his parents here:

Krishna Shroff, on the other hand, dropped an unseen throwback picture of her family on her Instagram story. The picture is from the time when both Krishna and Tiger were kids. In the picture, Tiger can be seen sitting in Ayesha Shroff's lap, while Krishna is sitting close to her father Jackie Shroff. The entire family sports black outfits in the picture. "My whole heart," Krishna wrote along with the picture.

Check out the picture here:

Tiger Shroff also extended birthday wishes to his mother Ayesha Shroff. He shared a picture of himself and Ayesha on his Instagram story and wrote: "Happy bday maaamaaa, lv you so much." He also added heart emojis along with the wish.

Here's Tiger's birthday wish for his mother Ayesha:

Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff got married in 1987. They welcomed their first child, Tiger Shroff in 1990 and welcomed Krishna Shroff later in 1993.

Talking about Jackie Shroff's professional life, the actor has worked in films like Hero, Khal Nayak, Doodh Ka Karz, Karma, Border and many more. He was last seen in Prabhu Deva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.