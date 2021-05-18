Make-Up Artist Shashi Satam Dies. 'He Was My Soulmate,' Writes Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff with Shashi Satam (Image courtesy: @bindasbhidu)

Senior make-up artist Shashi Satam died on Monday. Actor Jackie Shroff, who collaborated with Shashi Satam in films like Hero, 1942: A Love Story, Parinda and Mera Dharam, paid tribute to him on social media. On Tuesday, Jackie posted a throwback picture with Shashi Satam on Twitter in which both of them can be seen talking to each other. The Ram Lakhan actor wrote a heartfelt note for him as he remembered his almost four-decade-long association with the late make-up artist. The actor wrote, "Shashi Dada Will always be in deepest corner of my heart. My make up person for 37 years passed away."

Jackie Shroff called Shashi Satam his "soulmate" in his reply to a Twitter user on his post. "He was my soulmate," he tweeted.

Celebrities such as Suniel Shetty, Rahul Dev, Gurmeet Chaudhary and Divya Dutta expressed condolences on Jackie Shroff's post. Suniel wrote, "RIP Shashi dada. Rahul Dev dropped a few folded hands emojis. Gurmeet tweeted, "Om Shanti. Divya Dutta wrote, "Heartfelt condolences!! I remember him always by your side!! RIP."

See his tweet here.

Shashi Dada Will always be in deepest corner of my Heart



My make up person for 37 years passed away. pic.twitter.com/Oo7VED7eWr — Jackie Shroff (@bindasbhidu) May 18, 2021

Jackie Shroff's wife and former actress Ayesha Shroff also paid tribute to Shashi Satam on Twitter. Ayesha posted the same picture on the micro-blogging platform and remembered his association with Jackie Shroff from his 1983 film Hero to now. She wrote, "RIP Shashi dada. From Hero till now. We will miss you."

Take a look at her tweet here.

RIP Shashi dada. From Hero till now. We will miss you @bindasbhidupic.twitter.com/TagaczdeXL — Ayesha Shroff (@AyeshaShroff) May 18, 2021

Make-up artist Shashi Satam also worked in films like Teri Meherbaniyan, Mera Jawab, Karz, Akayla, Kyon Ki..., Hulchul and Krodhi among others .

Meanwhile, Jackie Shroff was recently seen in Salman Khan's film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai that was released on May 13. Jackie played the role of a police officer in the film. Before that, Jackie Shroff appeared in Hotstar series OK Computer this year.