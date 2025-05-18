<i>Thug Life</i>: Internet Is Furious Over 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan's Intimate Scenes With Co-Stars Trisha, Abhirami

The trailer of Kamal Haasan's upcoming film Thug Life, which released on Saturday, has received a mixed response online. While fans welcomed the reunion of Haasan and filmmaker Mani Ratnam, some viewers raised concerns over specific intimate scenes - particularly a romantic moment and a kiss involving the 70-year-old actor.

On Reddit, a user shared a screenshot from the trailer showing a romantic scene between Kamal Haasan and Trisha Krishnan, along with an image of Haasan kissing actor Abhirami.

The post was captioned, "Noo god please no," and sparked a discussion about the noticeable age difference between Haasan and his co-stars. Haasan is 70, while Trisha and Abhirami are 42.

"Trisha is just 3 years older than shruti hassan btw," one Reddit user wrote. Another added, "Only 30 years apart. Practically soulmates!" A third comment read, "Abhirami and Kamal sharing a lip lock with a 30 year old difference seems odd."

Thug Life is directed by Mani Ratnam and features Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan in lead roles. The film follows the journey of a gangster who mentors a young boy through the world of crime. As years pass, the boy, played by Silambarasan-grows into a trusted ally.

The trailer spans multiple decades and hints at a gritty, intense gangster drama. The cast also includes Trisha Krishnan, Sanya Malhotra, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Nassar, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf and Vaiyapuri.

Thug Life marks the first collaboration between Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan since their 1987 classic Nayakan. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 5.

