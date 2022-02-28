Throwback: What Happened When Priyanka Chopra Messaged Rani Mukerji From Abhishek Bachchan's Phone

Priyanka Chopra in a still from the video. (courtesy: simigarewalofficial)

Veteran actor Simi Garewal recently shared a snippet from an old episode of her popular chat show Rendezvous With Simi Garewal. The throwback video features Priyanka Chopra as a guest on the show. Posting the video, Simi Garewal captioned it: "My favourite rendezvous moments." In the video, Priyanka Chopra can be seen recalling a prank that she pulled off on Abhishek Bachchan at one of their film sets. Together Priyanka Chopra and Abhishek Bachchan have made films like Bluffmaster!, Drona and Dostana. "Did you steal his mobile once?" asked Simi Garewal, to which Priyanka replied, "He stole mine first. He sat on it. Eventually, he couldn't sit any longer in the van because he had to get out." The Quantico star recalled how she saw Abhishek's phone lying just there, which she saw as an "opportunity."

Priyanka Chopra added, "I abducted his phone and hid it. I sent a message to somebody from his phone... Just that 'I miss you, where have you been? You wanna..." Simi Garewal revealed Priyanka had texted Rani Mukerji, who had later replied to Abhishek Bachchan saying, "Hi AB, what is wrong with you?"

When Priyanka Chopra asked Simi Garewal about who told her about the incident, she replied, "Well, I know a lot of people," in response to which Priyanka said, "I am sure it is AB."

Priyanka Chopra's next project Citadel, it is a multi-series with productions from India, Italy and Mexico and it also stars Richard Madden and it will be directed by the Russo Brothers. Citadel is Priyanka Chopra's second project with Amazon Prime Video after announcing the Sangeet Project, a sangeet-themed dance reality show, which she will host with Nick Jonas. Last year, Priyanka Chopra was seen in Netflix's The White Tiger, based on Aravind Adiga's Booker Prize winning novel. She was last seen in Matrix 4.

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in a film based on Bob Biswas, which was produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. The actor also starred in The Big Bull, which opened to mixed reviews. He will also be seen in Dasvi with Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. The actor will also be seen in a new season of Breathe. On his birthday, the actor announced his next project Ghoomer.