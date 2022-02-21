Abhishek Bachchan's Epic Deshdrohi Burn In Reply To KRK's Attempt At Trolling

Abhishek Bachchan shared this image.(courtesy: bachchan)

Highlights Abhishek Bachchan shared the poster of Vaashi

KRK asked the actor when will Bollywood make "incredible films"

The Twitter thread is all things hilarious

Self-appointed critic Kamaal R Khan or KRK as he is called, found a new target in the form of Abhishek Bachchan. However, his tweets backfired after the Guru actor replied with a series of hilarious tweets. It all started when Abhishek Bachchan shared the poster of the Malayalam film Vaashi, starring Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles. He wrote: "Another incredible movie coming from Malayalam film industry! Good luck Tovino Thomas, Keerthy Suresh and the entire cast and crew." This prompted unsolicited advice from KRK, who wrote: "Bhai kabhi aap Bollywood wale bhi koi incredible film bana dena (Brother, why don't you Bollywood folks sometimes make incredible films too)." Abhishek Bachchan, referring to KRK's 2008 box office debacle Deshdrohi, wrote: Prayaas karenge. Aapne banai thi na.... Deshdrohi (We will try. You made one na Deshdrohi)."

KRK, who has targeted several celebrities in the past, replied yet again to Abhishek Bachchan's tweet and wrote: "Hahaha! Meri film ke budget (1.5Cr) se zyada toh aap logo ke makeup man ka budget hota hai. 2nd film aap Bollywood walon ne banane nahi di. Nahi toh blockbuster bhi banakar dikha deta! (Your makeup artist's budget is much more than my film's budget. You Bollywood folks didn't let me make my second film, else I would have made a blockbuster too)." Abhishek Bachchan, being his sassy self, replied, "Chaliye,aap bhi koshish kijiye. Asha karte hain ki is sangharsh me aap safal hon (You too keep trying. I hope you find success in this struggle)." Mic drop!

Check out Abhishek Bachchan and KRK's Twitter exchange here:

Chaliye,aap bhi koshish kijiye. Asha karte hain ki is sangharsh me aap safal hon. — Abhishek (@juniorbachchan) February 19, 2022

Prayaas karenge. Aapne banai thi na..... deshdrohi. — Abhishek (@juniorbachchan) February 19, 2022

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in a film based on Bob Biswas, which was produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. The actor also starred in The Big Bull, which opened to mixed reviews. He will also be seen in Dasvi with Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. The actor will also be seen in a new season of Breathe.

Abhishek Bachchan is best-known for his performances in hits like the Dhoom series, Bunty Aur Babli, the Sarkar series, Dostana, Bol Bachchan and Bluffmaster!, to name a few. The actor was equally adept at garnering praise from film critics for his performances in films like Guru, Yuva, Delhi-6, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and the National award winning film Paa.