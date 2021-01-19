Those Viral Zara Arm Warmers? Disha Patani Wore Them

Just a day in the life of Disha Patani, spotted in Mumbai

Just a month ago, the Internet was flummoxed by what retail giant Zara was selling as a cold weather option - a bizarre pair of arm warmers, essentially sleeves attached to a turtleneck ending at the collar bone. The arm warmers triggered a meme-fest but turns out, not everyone thought them ridiculous. Actress Disha Patani was spotted wearing Zara's barely-a-sweater in Mumbai (where sweater weather is mainly theory). This week, the Malang actress was pictured in a bustier-style top and a pair of her trademark athleisure pants, all of it topped by the Zara arm warmers. Do you think Disha makes it work?

We don't know if Disha Patani was actually feeling chilly or if she just thought it a cool look but she fared better in the arm warmers than most would. Disha couldn't sell it to the notoriously hard to please Twitter though. "Is that... a sweater?" one commenter asked incredulously. Jokes about the sweater being bought at a discounted price were circulated.

When Disha Patani buys sweater on 70% off: pic.twitter.com/p5Fq07lrii — ????⁷ (@Brightnesssss_) January 18, 2021

If you ever feel useless in life, just think about this sweater of Disha Patani.#CBIUnveilSSRMurderpic.twitter.com/8ip5IF1Cd1 — ????????. ???????????????????????????????? द्वितीय ???? :): ???? (@mr_loneWolf__) January 18, 2021

Disha: Mummy, sweater de do.

Mummy: abi poora nai buna hai

Disha: koi nai aise hi de do, thand ho gyi hai... — Manish Panwar (@ManUiac2903) January 18, 2021

Twitter shredded the arm warmers when Zara offered them up in December - they cost about Rs 1,790. One confused Twitter user asked, "Hey, is Zara okay?" The tweet prompted hilarious responses with one comment insisting that the arm warmers were "actually pants."

Disha Patani, said to be dating actor Tiger Shroff, made her debut in 2015 film Loafer. She appeared in M S Dhoni: The Untold Story, Baaghi 2 and Bharat, and was last seen in Malang. Disha is currently working on two films, including Radhe opposite her Bharat co-star Salman Khan.