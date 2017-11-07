Thor: Ragnarok Box Office Collection Day 4 - Chris Hemsworth's Film Scores 40 Crores

Chris Hemsworth's Thor: Ragnarok has put up a great show at Indian theatres. Not only in the international market, Marvel's new film is continuing its brilliant run at the theatres here as well. Thor: Ragnarok has been at the theatres for four days now and has collected over Rs 40.71 crores (gross), tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Thor: Ragnarok's nett amount stands at Rs 31.76 crores, Mr Adarsh added. Thor: Ragnarok's single day earnings have been the highest on Sunday with a score of Rs 10.46 crore but Monday saw a dip in the movie's collections with some Rs 4 crore. But this is only keeping up with the usual tradition of movies.
#ThorRagnarok Fri 7.77 cr, Sat 9.43 cr, Sun 10.46 cr, Mon 4.10 cr. Total: Rs 31.76 cr Nett. GrossBOC: Rs 40.71 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 7, 2017
In Raja Sen's review of Thor: Ragnarok for NDTV, he talking about infusing humour in a superhero movie as the highlight of director Taika Waititi's new movie. "Ragnarok embraces the comedy at the core of the preposterously posture-heavy superhero genre, and reminds us that men who fly around in cloaks and tights are there to be snickered at, regardless of mythology and budget."
Last Friday, Thor: Ragnarok released along with Bollywood's murder mystery Ittefaq, which is quickly approaching the Rs 20 crore mark.
Thor: Ragnarok also has great reviews abroad - online ratingsite Rotten Tomatoes has evaluated Chris Hemsworth's movie as the best-reviewed Marvel film ever with 96 per cent rating. Chris Hemsworth returns as the titular Thor in the new movie with Cate Blanchett playing villain Hela, Mark Ruffalo as Hulk/ Bruce Banner, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Idris Elba as Heimdall and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie. Thor: Ragnarok also has a delightful cameo by Benedict Cumberbatch (as Doctor Strange).