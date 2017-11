Thor: Ragnarok Box Office Collection Day 4 - Chris Hemsworth's Film Scores 40 Crores

Highlights Thor: Ragnarok has made slightly more than Rs 40 crores The movie released along with Ittefaq It is also taking the US box office by storm

#ThorRagnarok Fri 7.77 cr, Sat 9.43 cr, Sun 10.46 cr, Mon 4.10 cr. Total: Rs 31.76 cr Nett. GrossBOC: Rs 40.71 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 7, 2017

Chris Hemsworth'shas put up a great show at Indian theatres. Not only in the international market, Marvel's new film is continuing its brilliant run at the theatres here as well has been at the theatres for four days now and has collected over Rs 40.71 crores (gross), tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh.'s nett amount stands at Rs 31.76 crores, Mr Adarsh added.'s single day earnings have been the highest on Sunday with a score of Rs 10.46 crore but Monday saw a dip in the movie's collections with some Rs 4 crore. But this is only keeping up with the usual tradition of movies.In Raja Sen's review of Thor: Ragnarok for NDTV , he talking about infusing humour in a superhero movie as the highlight of director Taika Waititi's new movie. "Ragnarok embraces the comedy at the core of the preposterously posture-heavy superhero genre, and reminds us that men who fly around in cloaks and tights are there to be snickered at, regardless of mythology and budget."Last Friday,released along with Bollywood's murder mystery, which is quickly approaching the Rs 20 crore mark.also has great reviews abroad - online ratingsite Rotten Tomatoes has evaluated Chris Hemsworth's movie as the best-reviewed Marvel film ever with 96 per cent rating. Chris Hemsworth returns as the titular Thor in the new movie with Cate Blanchett playing villain Hela, Mark Ruffalo as Hulk/ Bruce Banner, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Idris Elba as Heimdall and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie also has a delightful cameo by Benedict Cumberbatch (as Doctor Strange).