Thor: Ragnarok Box Office Collection Day 3 - A Summary Of Chris Hemsworth's Film's 'Thunderous' Weekend

#ThorRagnarok packs a THUNDEROUS total... Surpasses *lifetime biz* of first two #Thor movies in India in just 3 days... Fri 7.77 cr, Sat 9.43 cr, Sun 10.46 cr. Total: 27.66 cr Nett. GrossBOC: 35.46 cr. India biz.

A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh) on Nov 5, 2017 at 11:18pm PST