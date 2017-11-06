Ittefaq Box Office Collection Day 3: Sonakshi Sinha And Sidharth Malhotra's Film Shows 'Steady Growth' With Over Rs 15 Crore

Sonakshi Sinha and Sidharth Malhotra's murder-mystery dramaIttefaq had a 'slow start' on its release date. "But, the film went from strength to strength with each passing day. Strong word of mouth has translated into steady growth, especially at metros," tweets trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film managed to make Rs 4.05 crore on Friday while it ruled over the box office and had a superb first weekend with Rs 16.05 crore so far. Ittefaq is a remake of Rajesh Khanna's 1969 film of the same name. Take a look at the film's collection here:
- "Ittefaq went from strength to strength," tweets Taran Adarsh
- The film has made Rs 16.05 crore so far
- Ittefaq hit the screens with Thor: Ragnarok
#Ittefaq Fri 4.05 cr, Sat 5.50 cr, Sun 6.50 cr. Total: 16.05 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 6, 2017
#Ittefaq went from strength to strength with each passing day... Strong word of mouth has translated into steady growth, esp at metros...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 6, 2017
Ittefaq is about two murderers - Vikram and Maya played by Sidharth and Sonakshi respectively. Both the suspects tell their version of truth in the movie while Akshaye Khanna is the cop on the job and the seeker of truth. The film is co-produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and BR Films.
In his review for NDTV, film critic Raja Sen gave the film 1.5 stars out of 5. He wrote "When Akshaye is on the screen, Ittefaq looks like a film with great potential. Every time the actor opens his mouth, or pauses mid-sentence to catch his thoughts, or merely throws a glance at the two accused during the interrogations, he fills the film with possibilities. If eventually a lot of the hope that he raises remains unfulfilled, it is purely because the additions made to the story and the surface gloss do not yield the expected results."
Sonakshi Sinha also thanked her fans with a cool picture of the trio. Here's what she wrote: "Look how happy your positivity towards our film has made us!!! Thank you for the amazing response."
Ittefaq hit the screens along with Thor: Ragnarok, which is 'rocking' with over Rs 21 crore.