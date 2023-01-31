Lollapalooza: Saba Azad Had This Much Fun Performing At The Fest

Saba Azad shared this image. (courtesy: sabazad)

Saba Azad is a performer who wears many hats. In addition to being an actress, Saba is also one half of the electro funk duo Madboy/Mink. She performed at Lollapalooza, one of the biggest music festivals in the world, in Mumbai over the weekend. On Tuesday, Saba Azad shared a set of images of herself and the band on-stage. “The weekend that was. Madboymink got to play at Lollapalooza India and what a lark it has been - we had the absolute pleasure of having the most amazing set of musicians who we also get to call friends on stage with us Rahul Joshua Thomas

on trombone and sax James Miranda on trumpet. Anand Bhagat on percussion and drums and Gouri Ranjit on keys and vocals and some funky moves. You guys are magic and we wouldn't be able to do this without you. This was so so much fun.”

Expressing her gratitude, Saba Azad added: “We'd like to say a special and humongous thank you to Anikate Satam for Imaad Shah and my disco skins. From the first phone call Anikate Satam was nothing short of amazing, he was kind, patient and super open to our cuckoo ideas - we loved our costumes thank you, thank you so so much you amazing hooman. Can't wait to collaborate with all you Gs again.

See the post here:

Hrithik Roshan, who is dating Saba Azad, was seen at the event, cheering for his girlfriend. Hrithik was accompanied by his ex-wife Sussanne Khan. Sussanne was at the music festival with her boyfriend Arslan Goni. Hrithik and Sussanne's son Hridaan was also present at the fest.



Earlier this month, Hrithik Roshan received a lovely message from Saba Azad on his birthday. “It's Ro day!! Hey Ro!! As you glide through this circus we call life, forever wide-eyed and curious, constantly evolving, heart strong, mind sharp as a tack, endlessly resilient student of life, annoyingly stubborn to do and be better every day, staying kind and full of grace even when the world may not return the favour, one thing comes to mind “exception to the rule”. You defy all stereotypes and confuse all assumptions, people rarely surprise but you, you continue to, everyday, in so many ways. The world is très bizarre Ro but you make it better by just being. So be - for ever and ever you talented beast , favourite goof and human bean and strangest of all fruits. Happy whirl around the sun you, thank you for being borned.”

Replying to the post, Hrithik Roshan wrote, “Whirling in tandem. Thank you for these words Sa, they inspire to be even better.”

Saba Azad was last seen in the web series Rocket Boys.