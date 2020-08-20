This Throwback Pic Of 21-Year-Old Kim Sharma Is Making Her LOL

Kim Sharma shared this photo (courtesy kimsharmaofficial)

Actress Kim Sharma is a fan of throwback photos. And so, this Throwback Thursday, she shared one from when she was 21. Kim Sharma delved into her throwback archive and zeroed in on a photo, which appears to be from a photoshoot some twenty years ago, to share with her Instafam. The photo cracked Kim Sharma up as she particularly found her pose to be rather funny. She added the LOL and face palm emojis to the caption. "21. Throwback Thursday (that hand position though)," Kim captioned her photo. Without further ado, we will let the photo do the rest of the talking. Here, take a look at this blast from the past.

Meanwhile, Kim Sharma's Instagram is a treasure trove of throwback photos, some of them featuring her younger self and some of them are revisits to life before the lockdown.

In a recent Instagram post, she wrote about completing five months of self quarantine: "Officially 5 months since I've self quarantined. Except for a couple grocery and vet runs I've been nowhere, met no one. If someone said this to me a year ago I would be traumatised at the thought. But here we are and I'm still happy and at peace, our ability to adapt is our greatest gift so please trust yourself to take the best care of you and let go and enjoy the time you have to stop and maybe smell the flowers."

Kim Sharma is best known for starring in Yash Chopra's 2000 multi-starrer Bollywood classic Mohabbatein. She also has films such as Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai, Nehlle Pe Dehlla, Kehtaa Hai Dil Baar Baar, Kudiyon Ka Hai Zamana and Fida on her resume.