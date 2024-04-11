This Scene From Joaquin Phoenix's Joker: Folie a Deux Reminded The Internet Of Kamal Haasan

Spot the similarity. (courtesy: IMDb_in)

Mirror, mirror on the wall, OG Kamal Haasan did the Joker sequence before 'em all. So, after the release of Todd Phillips' Joker: Folie a Deux teaser trailer, the official Instagram handle of IMDb India shared a video from Kamal Haasan's 2001 film Aalavandhan, along with a clip of Joaquin Phoenix's upcoming film. In the clip, Kamal Haasan, with smeared make-up on his face and sorrow in in his eyes, can be seen staring into a mirror. His eyes do all the talking. The latter clip is that of comedian Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) from the Joker 2 teaser trailer - the videos are strikingly similar. The mirror sequences even in the previous part of Joker, marked an important point along Arthur's narrative journey.

Sharing the clips, IMDb's Instagram handle captioned the post, "Watching Joker: Folie a Deux's teaser reminded us of Kamal Haasan's performance in Aalavandhan 23 years ago." Simply put, the comments section of the post was most Kamal Haasan fans simping on the actor's craft and versatility. "You said film school I heard Kamal Hassan," wrote a user. Another added, "You said cinema, I heard Kamal Hassan." A third read, "Ahead of times! Genius." Similar thoughts echoed in this comment, "Everything you do or you are planning to do, Kamal Hassan Sir has already done it." Another user wrote, "Always ahead of time." Inputs from another user, "He is the university of cinema."

Joker: Folie a Deux is slated to release on October 4. The film also stars Lady Gaga. Joaquin Phoenix won the Best Actor Award at the 92nd Academy Awards for his performance in the 2019 film Joker. Directed by Todd Phillips, the 2019 film showcased the story of a lonely, depressed failed comedian named Arthur Fleck, who slowly turns into a maniac and changes the fate of Gotham City. The film also featured Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Marc Maron, Brett Cullen and Robert De Niro (in a cameo appearance).