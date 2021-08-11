This ROFL Amitabh Bachchan Post Cracked Shweta And Navya Nanda Up. Easy To See Why

Big B in a still from the video. (courtesy amitabhbachchan)

Highlights Big B shared an ROFL post on Instagram

"Kiya tha kya , kya ho gaya," he wrote

"Hahahahahahahahah oh Pa," commented Shweta Bachchan

There's absolutely no denying the fact that Amitabh Bachchan's social media is generally a delight. At 78, Big B is a true blue millennial at heart. The actor usually struggles with Internet terminology, millennial lingo, proper picture alignments (read cropping of heads) or just casual slang. This time, however, the actor did catch up with trends and shared a post with Aurora's Runaway playing the backdrop. Oh, there's a small twist to it BTW. The video features visuals from his evergreen track Khaike Paan Banaras Wala from the film Don while Runaway plays in the backdrop. He captioned it: "Kiya tha kya , kya ho gaya."

The comments section of the post was filled with LOL emojis. Big B's daughter and author Shweta Bachchan Nanda commented:"Hahahahahahahahah oh Pa!" His granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda wrote: "Hahahahahahaha."

Without much ado, take a look at his post here:

The actor recently wrapped a schedule of Vikas Bahl's upcoming directorial project Goodbye, also starring, Rashmika Mandanna and Pavail Gulati. At the party, Big B channeled his inner DJ. The actor will soon be seen hosting the thirteenth season of the popular TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

In terms of work, Amitabh Bachchan has several film releases lined-up this year, which include Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, and Chehre, alongside Emraan Hashmi. He will also be seen in the sports drama Jhund. The actor recently signed the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Intern, in which he will co-star with Deepika Padukone. Earlier, late actor Rishi Kapoor was meant to star in it. The original film features Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway.