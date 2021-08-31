This Place Has Anushka Sharma's Heart. See What She Posted

Anushka Sharma shared this image. (courtesy anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma's Instagram profile is a sheer delight. The actor-producer has actively been sharing photos from her current London trip on her Instagram profile. Anushka Sharma, who is in London along with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika, added another picture from her London diaries to her Instagram story on Tuesday evening. She posted a picture of a street in London and she wrote in her caption: "London, love you." She accompanied it with a couple of heart emojis.

Anushka Sharma is the star of films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, to name a few. She and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli welcomed their first child, a baby girl on January 11 and they named her Vamika. The couple met during the shoot of a shampoo commercial and they got married in Tuscany, Italy in 2017.

Anushka Sharma was super active as a producer last year. She and her brother Karnesh Sharma backed award winning web-series Paatal Lok and the Netflix film Bulbbul. Besides that, late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil will soon make his acting debut with the Anushka Sharma produced Qala. The brother-sister duo will also produce the show Mai, starring Sakshi Tanwar, which will showcase the story of a 47-year-old wife-and-mother, "who finds herself accidentally sucked into a rabbit hole of violence and power." The 2018 film Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, remains Anushka Sharma's last theatrical release.