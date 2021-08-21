Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Are Back To This Vegan Restaurant In England. This Time With More Foodies

Tendril Kitchen restaurant shared this picture.(Image courtesy: tendril_kitchen )

Animal lover and vegetarian Anushka Sharma is always on the lookout to explore new vegan food items wherever she travels to. The actress who is currently in England with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, recently enjoyed a vegan meal at the Tendril Kitchen restaurant in England. Looks like the couple loved the food that they had at the restaurant as they headed there again, but this time with some of their friends. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli took cricketers KL Rahul, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Mayank Agarwal to the restaurant. How do we know this? Courtesy a new picture shared by the restaurant on Instagram. The picture features Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Mayank Agarwal with the chef Rishim Sachdeva. The restaurant also shared a previously shared picture of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli with the chef on Instagram

As mentioned above the actor-cricketer duo visited the restaurant for a lunch date earlier this week. They shared pictures from their lunch date on Instagram story and declared the food as the "best vegan food ever."

Yesterday, Anushka Sharma also shared a solo picture of herself from the lunch date on Instagram. The picture features the 33-year-old actress sitting at the lunch table. She looks pretty in a white sweater and a beaming smile on her face. She captioned the picture with a flower emoji.

Anushka Sharma has been in England for quite some time now. She has been updating her England diaries with regular posts on Instagram.

In terms of work, Anushka Sharma is the star of films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Badmaash Company, Band Baaja Baaraat, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, PK, NH10, Bombay Velvet, Sultan and Zero.