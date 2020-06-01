This Picture Of Pooja Bedi With Dragonflies Will Drive Your Lockdown Blues Away

Pooja Bedi shared this image. (courtesy poojabediofficial)

Pooja Bedi's latest Instagram entry is a breath of fresh air. The 50-year-old actress, who is currently in Goa, keeps treating her Instafam to snippets of her lockdown activities in her home. Seems like, the actress is having a nice time reconnecting to nature in Goa. On Monday. Pooja shared an adorable picture of herself with two dragonflies. In the picture, Pooja can be seen pouting with her eyes closed as two dragonflies can be seen sitting on her fingers. Sharing the picture, Pooja wrote, "Loving the magical touch of dragonflies in Goa." Take a look at the picture shared by Pooja Bedi here:

Within minutes of posting, Pooja's picture was flooded with comments from her fans. A user asked Pooja if she is scared of dragonflies, to which she commented saying, "I love dragonflies. Have a magical, spiritual connection with them. My company logo has a mandala of dragonflies."

A few days back, Pooja Bedi gave her Instafam a sneak peek of her swanky home in Goa. Pooja shared a picture of herself sitting in her house and wrote, "Back home in Goa and loving the happy vibe." She also added the hashtags "stay positive" and "positive thinking" to her post.

Last month, Pooja Bedi drove to her house in Goa with her fiancé Maneck Contractor. She tweeted saying, "Drove back with fiance Maneck to our home in Goa. (He's Goan. My home, car and business are all Goa registered). The entire process of border control/ COVID-19 testing and the condition of the quarantine facility was an experience that simply cannot become an acceptable way of life." Check her tweet here:

Drove back with fiancee maneck to our home in #Goa . (He's goan. My home, car & business are all goa registered) The entire process of border control/ #COVID19 testing & the condition of quarantine facility was an experience that simply CANNOT become an acceptable way of life. pic.twitter.com/wNKV6MU11v — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) May 18, 2020

On the work front, Pooja is best-known for her performances in films such as Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee, Aatank Hi Aatank and Vishkanya among others. She was last seen in the 2011 Telegu film Shakti where she shared screen space with Ileana D'Cruz, Jackie Shroff and Manjari Phadnis.